Ashley Benson Is Spending Time With Nicola Peltz's Brother Will After G-Eazy Breakup

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy have called it quits again, and E! News has exclusive details on the actress' single life, including her recent outing with Nicola Peltz's brother Will.

Ashley Benson is moving forward after putting her on-and-off relationship with G-Eazy behind her. 

The pair, who split up in February after dating for less than a year, had patched things up as of April. But E! News has learned that their romance is no more, and the 31-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum is enjoying being on her own and spending time with actor Will Peltz, who is Nicola Peltz's older brother.

"Ashley is fully single," a source connected to the actress tells E! News exclusively. "She is no longer in touch with G-Eazy and is having fun right now. She and Will have been friends for a while now, and definitely have been hanging out recently. They aren't dating but love going out together and have a lot of fun together."

Will, 35, joined Ashley and a group of friends during a night out at West Hollywood hot spot Delilah on Friday, June 4, and a different source tells E! News that the twosome spent much of the evening talking and dancing. 

"She and Will were hanging out at a table having drinks together and were chatting for the majority of the night," the insider shares. "It seemed friendly—there was no PDA, but they were together the entire night. There were several other friends around, and they were all dancing to the music and having fun with Ashley." 

As for G-Eazy, a source close to the 32-year-old rapper tells E! News exclusively that the former couple are indeed "taking time apart right now" after a turbulent stretch in their relationship. 

"They are putting a pause on their relationship and are not exclusively dating," the insider explains. "G has been busy getting back to his gigs and traveling for work, and the distance has definitely put a hold on their relationship. They didn't celebrate his birthday together and aren't putting pressure to be in a serious relationship anymore."

The source adds, "They were inseparable at one point, but their relationship has been a total roller coaster the last two months."

Indeed, the duo's connection had certainly been up and down over the course of 2021. After E! News reported exclusively in February that they had called it quits after nine months of dating, they were photographed on their way to dinner together in April.

"Ashley forgave G, and they got over their heated argument that happened a month ago," a source told E! News back in April. "Ashley and G are both obsessed with each other and have a lot of fun together."

