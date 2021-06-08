Dream Kardashian, True Thompson and Chicago West Are Too Cute to Handle in Sporty Matching Outfits

Weitere : Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Twin in Adorable Dior Outfits

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson and Chicago West are the definition of sugar, spice and everything nice.

Khloe Kardashian posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on Monday, June 7, showing off "the sweetest girls" in their matching outfits. They were joined by Natalie Halcro's little one, Dove Alayah, who sported a lavender onesie and tutu.

The three Kardashian kids are basically inseparable, as proven in their moms' numerous posts of them hugging and smiling. They often have playdates together, along with Kylie Jenner's baby girl Stormi Webster.

From birth, True, Chicago and Stormi have been called the triplets, as they were all born within months of each other. When True was only 6 months old, a source told E! News, "The three girls are already best friends and have so much fun together... They try to get them together several times a week for little play dates where they play on their play mats and babble together."

"It's very cute and what the sisters have always been waiting for," the source additionally shared.