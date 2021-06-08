Big Brother's Dan Gheesling and Wife Chelsea Expecting Baby No. 3

Weitere : "Big Brother" All-Stars Memphis & Christmas Are Dating

The Big Brother family is getting even bigger.

E! News can exclusively reveal that Big Brother star Dan Gheesling and his wife Chelsea Gheesling are expecting their third child together. The couple is already proud parents to 4-year-old son Desmond and 3-year-old son Miles.

"I've been enjoying dad life," Dan exclusively shared with E! News when confirming the news. "With my wife Chelsea's business taking off during the pandemic, I've been fortunate to be able to spend even more time around my boys, which has been amazing. Outside of that, I've been focused on growing my daily Twitch broadcast, which has been in development for eight years."

Fans first met Dan in 2008 when he appeared on Big Brother season 10 and took home the top prize. He would return to the house four years later where he made it to the final two in season 14.

To this day, many consider him one of Big Brother's greatest contestants to play the game.