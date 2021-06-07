June 2021 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Jenna Bush Hager, & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Summer is approaching, which means it's time to find an enjoyable book to read on the beach, in your backyard, or wherever you enjoy spending time. With so many books to choose from, take the guess work out of researching your next read and just take a recommendation from your favorite celebs instead. This month, we are reading picks from Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Sarah Jessica Parker, Emma Roberts, Jenna Bush Hager, and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Seven Days in June by Tia Williams
Reese Witherspoon shared, "How about a sexy modern love story to start the summer off right? Set in the world of the literary elite, our June @reesesbookclub selection follows a famous author Eva Mercy as she reconnects with her long lost love (who is also a bestselling writer), Shane at a book conference. But it's not an easy reunion. Eva and Shane discover hidden truths about their tumultuous romantic past and have to decide whether they want to find their way back together after a lot of confusion and pain.... Check out Seven Days in June by Tia Williams!"
Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Jenna Bush Hager posted, "June's @readwithjenna pick is Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid! A breathtaking story of one summer night that changes everything for the four children of famous singer, Mick Riva. Set in 1980s Malibu, this novel will leave you cherishing the importance and power of the sibling bond. Reid's latest novel is the ultimate summer read filled with suspense, flashbacks, rockstars and one night that will change everything."
Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian
"Oh [Chris Bohjalian] and @penguinrandomhouse you kept me up late. And woke me early. I had planned to sleep in but this riveting historical fiction novel had me up earlier than the birds. My fellow readers, I dare you to try to put it down," Sarah Jessica Parker wrote about Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian.
The Rock Eaters by Brenda Peynado
Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss' Belletrist book club selected The Rock Eaters by Brenda Peynado for its June2021 read, writing "What does it mean to be other? What does it mean to love in a world determined to keep us apart? These questions murmur in the heart of each of Brenda Peynado's strange and singular stories. Threaded with magic, transcending time and place, these stories explore what it means to cross borders and break down walls, personally and politically. We can't wait for you to pick up a copy and read along!"
Somebody's Daughter by Ashley C. Ford
Oprah Winfrey shared, "I saw so much of my own story in this beautifully written book by Ashley, who—like me—also had to overcome a challenging childhood growing up as a poor, Black girl. Her remarkable memoir about finding love, finding freedom, and finding herself will move you."
The Ensemble by Aja Gabel
Gwyneth Paltrow's goop selected The Ensemble by Aja Gabel for its June 2021 book club pick, declaring, "It's one of our all-time favorites." The book "tells the story of a young, ambitious string quartet as they try to sort out their complicated relationships to music and one another. The Ensemble is about desire, disappointment and success, betrayal and loyalty, and the sometimes-invisible ways our friendships shape the people we become. Jana, Brit, Daniel, Henry: You won't be able to quit these characters."
