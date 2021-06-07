Joaquin Phoenix Makes Rare Comment About Raising His and Rooney Mara's Son River

Weitere : Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix Are Expecting Their First Child

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara aren't sugarcoating reality while raising their baby boy, River.

More than seven months after announcing he's a new dad, Joaquin shed some light on his parenting style during an interview with The Sunday Times on Monday, June 7.

Though he and Rooney are longtime vegans, the actors aren't forcing their son to adopt their same beliefs about animal rights.

The Joker star admitted that "certainly I would hope" that River is vegan too, adding, "but I'm not going to impose my belief on my child... I don't think that's right."

At the same time, Joaquin wants to be brutally honest about where meat comes from. He said he is going to "educate him about the reality" of it all—and let's just say they won't be going to McDonald's anytime soon.

Joaquin shared, "I'm not going to indoctrinate him with the idea that McDonald's have a Happy Meal because there's nothing f--king happy about that meal. And I'm not going to tell him that it's OK to read books about all the wonderful little farm animals, and they say ‘oink oink oink' and ‘moo moo moo', and not tell him that that's what a hamburger is."