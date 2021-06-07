Mark Consuelos Is Dad Goals While Gushing About Working With Son Michael on Riverdale

Mark Consuelos is truly a triple threat talent as a loving husband, father and now, proud dad co-star!

While Consuelos certainly has gotten used to starring opposite loved ones onscreen (he famously met wife Kelly Ripa on All My Children), he now will be acting opposite son Michael Consuelos on the CW series Riverdale.

"He was absolutely amazing," Consuelos gushed to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester on June 7. "I will have to admit, a couple times I did sneak on set to watch his scenes...We do have some scenes together this time around. Michael killed it and I was just so impressed and so blown away."

As for his home life, Consuelos and Ripa are gearing up to be empty nesters as their youngest son Joaquin prepares to go to college in the fall at the University of Michigan. "It's going to be a moment for us to get adjusted to it, but I'm also really excited," Consuelos admitted. "We had kids early. That's been a huge important part of our lives. Now we're on the next chapter, and we're going to get to maybe travel a bit once the world opens up a little bit more."