Inside Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Last Day of Filming

The Kardashian-Jenner family sure knows how to throw a party—and when it comes to their farewell bash for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality stars didn't hold back.

KUWTK announced in Sept. 2020 that the series would end after 20 seasons.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the family shared on social media. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

Fans watched as the Kardashian-Jenner family discussed the tough choice to walk away from the hit E! series and eventually told the KUWTK crew through tears that the show is ending this year.