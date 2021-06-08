BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Meghan and HarryChrissy TeigenPaareKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Inside Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Last Day of Filming

von Samantha Bergeson Jun 08, 2021 12:00Tags
TVReality TVKim KardashianKris JennerKourtney KardashianScott DisickKendall JennerKardashian-NewsKardashiansKylie JennerShowsKhloe KardashianRob KardashianNBCU
Weitere: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Final Day of "KUWTK" Filming

The Kardashian-Jenner family sure knows how to throw a party—and when it comes to their farewell bash for Keeping Up With the Kardashiansthe reality stars didn't hold back. 

KUWTK announced in Sept. 2020 that the series would end after 20 seasons. 

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the family shared on social media. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

Fans watched as the Kardashian-Jenner family discussed the tough choice to walk away from the hit E! series and eventually told the KUWTK crew through tears that the show is ending this year.  

foto
Kardashian-Jenner Love Lives: A Status Check

Yet, the family came together in a cute way to celebrate the last day of filming the series in true Kardashian-fashion.

Each Kards kid received their own custom cookie—even matriarch Kris Jenner got an iconic sweet treat in the shape of her face! Kim and the rest of the clan took to Instagram to document the big moments from the emotional last day of filming earlier this year.

Check out all the sweet pics from the final filming day below before this Thursday's series finale on E!.

Instagram
All Grown Up

Kylie Jenner rocked a chic, all-white ensemble on her last day of filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Instagram
Kardashian Kookies

The Kardashian-Jenner crew celebrated the end of an era with a decadent lunch and unique placeholders: cookies with their faces on them. "Look how cute!" Khloe Kardashian said of hers.

Instagram
Penelope Disick

All of the Kardashian kiddos got their own cookies, including Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 8-year-old daughter Penelope.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

Kylie's cookie showed off her iconic red hair.

Instagram
Saint West

Presenting Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 5-year-old, Saint West, in sugar form.

Instagram
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner somehow manages to still look like a supermodel even as a sweet treat.

Instagram
Rob Kardashian

The gang's all here, including Rob Kardashian!

Instagram
All Mic-ed Up

Kim shared a snap of her family's mic packs with all their names on them.

Instagram
Classic Kris

Kris takes a sip of her beloved cocktail while trowing up a peace sign. Classic Kris!

Instagram
Cookie Monster

Khloe's daughter True Thompson takes a bit of her cookie.

Instagram
KoKo's Cookie

Khloe's cookie likeness rocks a chic bob.

Top Stories

1

Tituss Burgess Responds to Kimmy Co-Star Ellie Kemper's Apology

2

Dream, True & Chicago Are Too Cute to Handle in Sporty Matching Looks

3
EXKLUSIV

How Kim Kardashian Felt About Reliving Kanye Turmoil on KUWTK

4

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Criticism of Plastic Water Bottle Remarks

5

Scott Disick’s NSFW Picture Of Amelia Hamlin Will Make You Blush