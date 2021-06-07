Scott Disick’s NSFW Picture Of Amelia Hamlin Will Make You Blush

Weitere : Amelia Hamlin Brings Scott Disick With Her Everywhere...Literally

Scott Disick recently shared quite the cheeky post of Amelia Hamlin—and she had a little something to say about the image.



On June 6, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star uploaded a risqué photo of his girlfriend wearing a bra and thong lingerie set to his Instagram Story. In the photo, Lisa Rinna's daughter is seen seemingly reaching for something on a bookcase with her back turned to the camera. "A little higher," Scott wrote. "Almost there."

After the NSFW image was reshared, one person commented, "He could've left this in the gallery," to which Amelia—who shared similar steamy pics to her feed—simply wrote back, "dead."



Back in October, Scott, who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, and Amelia first sparked dating rumors and have been ramping up the PDA and heartfelt social media posts ever since. For Scott's birthday on May 26, the model even dropped in the L-word in a sweet tribute to her other half.