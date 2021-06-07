Shannen Doherty Reflects on Cancer Battle While Calling Out Hollywood's Beauty Standards

Weitere : Shannen Doherty Opens Up About Cancer at Stand Up to Cancer 2018

Shannen Doherty is sending a message about Hollywood's beauty standards.

On June 6, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram and reflected on how there were few female characters she could relate to in the movies she was watching.

"You know, women without fillers, without Botox, without a facelift," the actress wrote. "Women who embraced their face and all the experience it showed."

Doherty, who's been very open about her health battle over the years, then reflected on her own journey. "I have lived. I love that I've lived and that my face reflects my life," she added. "I survived a lot yes cancer but more than that. I embrace me now. Finally."

At the end of her post, Doherty made it clear she's "done with the perception magazines and Hollywood try to make us in to."

"I want to see women like me," she concluded. "Women like us."

Soon, several followers applauded Doherty for her words. "Thank you," model Paulina Porizkova wrote in the comments section. "We need more of you."

Added director and cinematographer Reed Morano, "You are beautiful and I love this."

Doherty's former co-star Jennie Garth also left a fire emoji.