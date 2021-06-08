Inside Joan Rivers' Immeasurable Legacy

It's been nearly seven years since the world was forced to say goodbye to Joan Rivers.

Days after the trailblazing comedian and seemingly indefatigable workhorse was placed into a medically induced coma after she experienced serious complications and stopped breathing during a minor throat procedure at an outpatient clinic, the legend whom Carol Burnett would later honor as "the poster child for the Energizer Bunny" had been revealed to be a mere mortal like the rest of us, succumbing to brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen on September 4, 2014 at 81 years of age. Today, she would be celebrating her 88th birthday.

Delivering the eulogy at her private memorial service at Temple Emanu-El in Manhattan just three days later, Howard Stern described Rivers to the estimated crowd of 1,500 attendees, including celebrities like Barbara Walters, Sarah Jessica Parker and Rosie O'Donnell, as a "troublemaker, trail blazer for comics everywhere, never apologizing and never caring what people thought."

"She did everything on her own terms," the radio host continued. "She fought the stereotypes that women can't be funny, they should stay in their place, stay home."