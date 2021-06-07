Ellen Pompeo Reacts After Spotting Photo of Her Grey’s Anatomy Character in Urgent Care Clinic

Paging Dr. Grey!
Ellen Pompeo had the best reaction to an apparent New York urgent care clinic ironically having her character—also known to Grey's Anatomy fans as Dr. Meredith Grey—framed on their wall in their practice.
The discovery was made by a fan who posted the picture of the well-known character on display in the doctor's office on Twitter and that photo caught the attention of the 51-year-old actress. She retweeted the hilarious snap with the caption, "Grab your stuff and get the hell out of there," along with crying-face emojis.
For full reference, House, also known as Dr. Gregory House (the unconventional doctor played by Hugh Laurie in the FOX drama) comically has his own spotlight in the real-life institution as well.
One Twitter user asked the question on every fan mind's once they laid eyes on the funny photos, writing, "You either go with the service or walk away? Lol." In all fairness, since Dr. Grey is up on the wall—the clinic captured in the photo just might actually be prepared for a crazy emergency or two.
Having the insanely popular show's protagonist framed is definitely an interesting choice, considering what the doctor has been through during 17 seasons of the hit show. After all, with everything she has endured, Dr. Grey could be seen as the best source of inspiration and maybe even the perfect example of—um, let's just say—perseverance.
Most recently, fans of the medical drama even saw the character come out of a weeks-long induced coma after a bout with COVID-19.
"We all know 2020 has been a really long, ugly road," Ellen explained back in November. "And we were so happy just to be able to film these scenes and know how much joy it was gonna bring people...we definitely had a ball."
Looks like the Grey's Anatomy characters aren't the only ones having a ball with their franchise.