Logan Paul Reacts to Those Memes About His Boxing Match With Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul is weighing in after the world watched his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

The 26-year-old YouTube personality took to the ring against the 44-year-old boxing legend on Sunday, June 6, and the exhibition event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami lasted the full eight rounds. Since there was no knockout and no judges to score the fight, there was no official winner, although ESPN scored the bout 78 to 74 in favor of Floyd.

"He's better than I thought he was," Floyd said after the fight. "I was surprised by him tonight. Good work. Good little guy."

For his part, Logan was proud of the fact that he remained upright for eight three-minute rounds against a boxer who was undefeated in 50 previous professional bouts before retiring in 2017.

"I don't want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again," Logan said afterward. "The fact that I'm in here with one of the best boxers of all times proves the odds can be beat."