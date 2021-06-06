BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Lilibet Diana Is the Queen's 11th Great-Grandchild: Meet the Youngest Royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second child and youngest daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, joins a growing roster of great-grandchildren for Queen Elizabeth II.

With the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, Queen Elizabeth II is now the proud great-grandma to 11 great-grandchildren.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Friday, June 4, in a hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif. The child, who joins 2-year-old big brother Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, is the first of the 95-year-old monarch's great-grandchildren to be born outside of the United Kingdom, following her parents' royal exit. Despite being born on American soil, Lili is eighth in the line of succession to the British throne.

The daughter of Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, joins her cousins, the children of Prince William, 38, and wife Kate Middleton, 39—Prince George, who is 7 and the future heir after his father, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

And perhaps one day Lili will enjoy a playdate with baby August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, one of two second cousins close to her age. The 4-month-old boy is the son of Princess Eugenie, the 31-year-old daughter of the queen's son Prince Andrew, 61, and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 61.

foto
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Family Album

However, Lili won't be the youngest of the queen's great-grandchildren for long. Buckingham Palace announced in May that Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice, 32, is currently pregnant with her and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's first child together and is due to give birth in the fall.

Meet all of the queen's great-grandchildren, from youngest to oldest:

Shutterstock
11. Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's youngest child and first daughter was born in Santa Barbara, Calif. on June 4, 2021. The child, whose parents officially left their roles as senior royals in March 2021, is the first of Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchildren to be born outside of the United Kingdom.

Shutterstock
10. Lucas Phillip

Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall's third and youngest child was born on March 21, 2021.

Instagram / Princess Eugenie
9. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

The first son and child of Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank was born on Feb. 9, 2021.

Eugenie is the youngest of the queen's son Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's two daughters.

Shutterstock
8. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son and first child on May 6, 2019.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
7. Lena Elizabeth Tindall

Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall's second of their three children and youngest daughter was born on June 18, 2018.

Zara is the queen's eldest granddaughter and second-eldest grandchild and the youngest of Princess Anne and ex-husband Mark Phillips' two children.

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
6. Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge

Prince William, the second in line to the throne, and wife Kate Middleton's third and youngest child was born on April 23, 2018.

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
5. Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton's second child and first daughter (pictured in the middle) was born on May 2, 2015.

William, the Duke of Cambridge, is the queen's eldest grandchild, the son of heir Prince Charles and late ex-wife Princess Diana and the brother of Prince Harry. He is second in line to the throne.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
4. Mia Grace Tindall

The eldest daughter of Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall was born on Jan. 17, 2014.

BBC
3. Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton's eldest child and first son (pictured bottom left) was born on July 22, 2013. He is the future heir to the throne.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
2. Isla Elizabeth Phillips

Peter Phillips and ex Autumn Phillips' second and youngest child (pictured bottom right) was born on March 29, 2012.

Peter is the queen's oldest grandchild and eldest son and child of Princess Anne and ex-husband Mark Phillips.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
1. Savannah Anne Kathleen Phillips

Queen Elizabeth II's first great-grandchild, daughter of Peter Phillips and ex Autumn Phillips was born on Dec. 29, 2010.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
The Wessex Kids: Not Great-Grandchildren!

The House of Windsor spans many generations. Just to clear up any confusion, Lady Louise Windsor, born on Nov. 3, 2003, and James, Viscount Severn, born on Dec. 17, 2007, are Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren, not great-grandchildren. Their parents are the monarch's youngest son Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex—who is 15 years younger than heir Prince Charles, and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Royals Unite

Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, appear with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, along with Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of CornwallQueen Elizabeth IIPrincess AnnePrince Harry and wife Meghan MarklePeter Phillips and then-wife Autumn Phillips and their daughters Savannah and Isla, plus more royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch the flypast following the Trooping the Colour 2018 ceremony.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Cousin Crew

Princess Charlotte and Prince George and their second cousins Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour 2018 event, celebrating the queen's birthday.

