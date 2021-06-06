Every Heartwarming Quote Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Said About Parenthood

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's household just got bigger!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby girl earlier this week, a spokesperson for the couple announced on Sunday, June 6.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," a statement read. "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz."

Per the statement, Meghan and her little one are "healthy and well, and settling in at home."

Moreover, the couple chose a name that honors both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the statement continued. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."