Natalia Bryant's High School Graduation Isn't Complete Without a Message From Kobe

Natalia Bryant is keeping her late father, NBA icon Kobe Bryant, close to her heart as she embarks on her next chapter.

On Friday, June 4, Vanessa Bryant celebrated the 18-year-old's latest milestone with Instagram photos documenting her high school graduation. Come the fall, Natalia will attend the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, but not before a proper send off by her loved ones.

"Daddy, Mommy, Gigi, Bianka and Capri are so proud of you @nataliabryant!!!" Vanessa captioned a photo of Natalia's rhinestoned graduation cap.

Tracing the border of the cap is one of Kobe's most famous quotes, which reads, "'Everything negative—pressure, challenges—is an opportunity for me to rise.' - Dad"

Vanessa, who tragically lost Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant in a January 2020 helicopter crash, also shared a photo of Natalia posing with her cap and gown.

Ahead of graduation day, Vanessa took her girls to celebrate at the Disney California Adventure Park, and Natalia attended not one, but two proms.