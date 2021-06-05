See How Your Favorite Celebs Are Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month 2021

'Cause baby you were born this way!

Every June, the LGBTQ+ community and its allies come together to recognize the strides we've made towards equality and celebrate the power of diversity. After last year's Pride went mostly virtual due to the pandemic, participants will get to reunite in person at Pride events being held across the nation and around the world.

As the month continues, celebrities like JoJo Siwa, Laverne Cox, Jessica Biel, Lady Gaga and Jonathan Van Ness have taken to social media with uplifting messages about what the LGBTQ+ community means to them.

Neil Patrick Harris shared a photo of his and husband David Burtka's twins, 10-year-old Harper and Gideon, to Instagram, writing, "Happy Pride Month! I'm so crazy proud of these two - that they live in a world of boundless possibility - it just makes my heart swell and my smile grow. Celebrate your truth this month. There's a lot of good out there."