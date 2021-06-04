Meet the New iCarly, a Grown-Up Show Made For the OG Fans

Weitere : Jerry Trainor & "iCarly" Cast Talk Bringing Back a More Mature Show

iCarly is back and she's all grown up.

Miranda Cosgrove is about to make her big return as Carly Shay, the original influencer, but a few things have changed in the past 10 years. Carly is now a grown-up in her late 20s, going on dates and trying to fit into modern day influencer culture. Freddie's a divorced stepdad who has moved back in with his mother, and Spencer is mostly still Spencer, but he's rich now. There are new people in Carly's world, and it's a world that has expanded to include more characters who aren't straight and white. This isn't a show for kids, but it is a show for the people who were kids then, but who are grown-up now.

Cosgrove tells E! News that her biggest worry about reviving iCarly was making sure it wasn't just another kids' show.

"I'd say the biggest hesitation is just a lot of people associate the show with their childhoods and our main goal and what we really set out to do is make all the original fans happy, like the people that really loved the show and they were little," she says. "Which is why we wanted to make the show a little more mature this time around and not for kids—not just for kids—because we really made it with all of the OG fans in mind."