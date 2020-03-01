Vanessa Bryant "Devastated" by Report L.A. Deputies Shared Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant is "absolutely devastated" by a report that said Los Angeles authorities shared photos from the scene of the helicopter crash that killed the NBA icon, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people in January.

The Los Angeles Times said on Thursday that Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shared graphic pictures of the accident site, a hillside in Calabasas, California. The newspaper quoted a public safety source as saying that he saw one of the images on another official's phone in a setting that had nothing to do with the investigation of the crash. The Sheriff's Department says the matter is under a "thorough" inquiry.

"Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site," Vanessa's lawyer said in a statement early on Sunday.

The attorney said that Vanessa personally went to the Sheriff's office on the day of the fatal crash and "requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers."