Vanessa Bryant Shares Touching Tribute to Daughter Gianna Hours Before Public Memorial

Sydney Leroux Dwyer is paying tribute to Gianna Bryant.

The 29-year-old soccer star got a tattoo of the late teen's jersey number—number two. The numeral also happens to be Sydney's jersey number.

"#2 [heart], Leroux," Vanessa Bryant, Gianna's mother, wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the ink. "Thank you for honoring my Gigi. I love you @sydneyleroux."

Gianna and her father, Kobe Bryant, died in a helicopter crash in January. They were 13 and 41 years old, respectively.

Seven others were killed in the tragic accident, as well: John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa; his wife, Keri Altobelli; their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, an assistant basketball coach at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy; Payton Chester, who played on the team; her mother, Sarah Chester; and Ara Zobayan, the pilot.

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest earlier this month. A public Celebration of Life service was held at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Monday, February 24.