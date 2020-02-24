Kobe BryantPaareKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Remembering Kobe Bryant: See His Life in Photos

A memorial service for late basketball icon Kobe Bryant will be held on Monday, February 24, at Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Monday morning, about 20,000 people will pack Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, for a public memorial service honoring Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant.

The event, dubbed a celebration of Kobe's life, comes three weeks after the 41-year-old NBA icon and retired star of the team was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with the 13-year-old girl, one of his and wife Vanessa Bryant's four daughters, and seven other people.

Tickets for the memorial cost $224 each, 2 for $224 and $24.02 each, an homage to Kobe's 24 jersey number. Proceeds will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest earlier this month in a private funeral near their family's Southern California home.

Kobe had retired in 2016 after 20 years with the Lakers. He was originally selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the No. 13 draft pick in 1996 before they traded him to the Los Angeles team where he would spend his entire NBA career and with whom he won five championships. He wore both No. 8 and 24 jerseys, both of which were retired by the franchise.

Kobe Bryant: Life in Photos

See Kobe's life in photos:

Andy Hayt/NBAE via Getty Images
Early Beginnings

The Charlotte Hornets selected Bryant in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft.

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
Lakers Bound

After being the 13th overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, Kobe the traded his draft rights to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images
Champs

Bryant is joined Shaquille O''Neal as they pose for a portrait with the Championship Trophy after defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in 2000.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images
Black Mamba

Bryant helped the Lakers to a victory following Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic in 2009. The Lakers won the National Basketball Association championships defeating Orlando 99-86 for their 15th title and first since 2002. Bryant had 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Lakers completed a four-games-to-one victory in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images
Eye on the Prize

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls is guarded by Bryant during a 2007 game played in L.A.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
No. 1 Fan

Pictured here at the NBA Most Valuable Player Awards in 2008, Bryant and longtime love Vanessa were married in 2001. 

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Olympian

Kobe and fellow NBA player Lebron James of the U.S. Men's Senior National Team defeatied Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in 2008. 

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Family Forever

In 2010, the Bryant family celebrated the Lakers win over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. 

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Legends Never Die

 Lakers fans celebrated Kobe's Game Seven win at the 2010 NBA Finals. 

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Taking It All In

Kobe participated in the Lakers victory parade following their NBA championships win in 2010. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
An Icon

Bryant accepted the Icon Award onstage during the 2016 ESPYS.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Soulmates

The couple attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Harry How/Getty Images
A Fond Farewell

Bryant's family were by his side as he retired both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseysat Staples Center in Dec. 2017. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Oscar Winner

At the 2018 Oscars, Bryant won the award for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Kobe's Little Girl

Gianna Bryant, who also died in the crash, attended a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks in Nov. 2019.

In honor Kobe and Gianna's legacy, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation seeks to provide opportunities to young people through sports. For more information or to donate, please click here.

