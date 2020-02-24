Kobe Bryant's Life Celebrated During Public Memorial: Look Back at His Family Album

Kobe Bryant's legacy still lives on.
Just last month, the basketball legend passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. He, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, and seven others were victims in the tragic accident.
Today, Bryant's fans and family, including wife Vanessa Bryant, are paying their respects at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, where a celebration of life is being held in his and his daughter's honor. Moreover, proceeds from the memorial service will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
At the time of Kobe and Gianna's death, Vanessa opened up about her heartache.
"Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," she wrote on Instagram. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe—the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna—a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."
"There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now," her statement continued. "I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives."
Those words couldn't ring more true at the public memorial service held in their honor.
To honor Kobe and Gianna's legacy, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities to young people through sports. For more information or to donate, please click here.