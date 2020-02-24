Kobe BryantPaareKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Kobe Bryant's Life Celebrated During Public Memorial: Look Back at His Family Album

Kobe Bryant's fans are paying their respects at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where a public memorial service is being held in his honor.

Kobe Bryant's legacy still lives on.

Just last month, the basketball legend passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. He, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, and seven others were victims in the tragic accident.

Today, Bryant's fans and family, including wife Vanessa Bryant, are paying their respects at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, where a celebration of life is being held in his and his daughter's honor. Moreover, proceeds from the memorial service will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

At the time of Kobe and Gianna's death, Vanessa opened up about her heartache.

"Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," she wrote on Instagram. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe—the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna—a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."

"There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now," her statement continued. "I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives."

Those words couldn't ring more true at the public memorial service held in their honor.

Take a look back at the late Lakers icon and his precious family moments in our gallery below.

Instagram
Birthdays

"Happy Birthday B.B. I Can't believe you are 3 already!" Kobe wrote on Instagram back in December 2019. "We love you little mamacita."

 

Instagram
Pool Time

"My Bianka Bella Bryant (BBB)," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in November 2019.

Instagram
Thanksgiving

"Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for my family!" Kobe wrote via Instagram back in November 2019.

Instagram
Halloween

The Bryants dressed up as characters from The Wizard of Oz  back in October 2019.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Baby On-the-Way

Vanessa shows off her growing baby bump at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles.

Instagram
"My Gigi"

"My Gigi," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in September 2019.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Love & Basketball

The dynamic duo sits courtside at the the Lakers vs Mavericks game at the Staples Center in 2019.

Instagram
Lots of Hugs

"@vanessabryant surprised me by bringing our two little babies B.B and KoKo to my @granity book signing of #legacyandthequeen at @barnesandnoble," the caption of the September 2019 post read.

Instagram
Mother's Day

"Happy Mother's Day @vanessabryant we love you and thank you for all that you do for our family," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in May 2019, about a month before Capri's birth. "You are the foundation of all that we hold dear. I love you #mybaby #lioness #mamabear #queenmamba."

 

Instagram
A Father-Daughter Duo

"Had a great trip to @uconnwbb for senior night and the retirement of basketball legend @promise50 with my baby Gigi," Kobe wrote on Instagram back in March 2019. "Thank you Gampel, Thank you Coach Geno and Cd for the warm welcome. Good luck the rest of the way."

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Basketball Buddies

Kobe and Gianna Bryant share a special moment at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Family Fun

Vanessa, Kobe, Natalia and Gianna attended the world premiere of A Wrinkle in Time in Los Angeles back in 2018.

Instagram
Smiles in the Sunshine

"Surprise family trip to Cabo for my bday #bryantbunch #40 #queenmamba #mambacitas," the caption of the 2018 post read.

AP/Shutterstock
Fond Memories

Kobe and his family members attended a women's basketball game in Los Angeles back in 2017.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
An Unforgettable Moment

Bryant was all smiles as he posed with his family members during his jersey retirement ceremony in 2017. Magic Johnson was also there.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
A Dad and His Daughters

Kobe attended the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards with Vanessa, Gianna and Natalia in 2016.

Joe Russo/Shutterstock
A Loving Family

Here, the family members were pictured at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
All Smiles

Bryant celebrates his major win with his daughter by his side.

Elsa/Getty Images
Hugs and Kisses

Warming up! The basketball icon gets a teddy bear hug from his teenage daughter ahead of his game at the NBA All-Star Game in 2016.

David Livingston/Getty Images
A Proud Father

Kobe's wife and daughters attended his hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood, California back in 2011.

 

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney via Getty Images
A Day at Disney

Kobe, his wife and their daughters celebrated the Lakers' NBA championship at Disneyland in 2010.

Richard Vogel/AP/Shutterstock
A Winning Team

The basketball star celebrated a Lakers victory with Vanessa and the kids at a parade in Los Angeles back in 2009.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
"Daddy's Little Princesses"

During a 2017 interview with Extra, Kobe referred to his daughters as "Daddy's little princesses." Here, he was pictured with Vanessa and Natalia in 2007.

To honor Kobe and Gianna's legacy, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities to young people through sports.  For more information or to donate, please click here.

