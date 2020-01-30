Vanessa Bryant's Famous Friends and Fans React to Her First Statement on Kobe Bryant’s Death

"I wish they were here with us forever," wrote Vanessa Bryant, in her first statement since the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old Gianna Bryant.

The 41-year-old NBA superstar, also known as Black Mamba, and his daughter were killed on Sunday, Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash, along with seven other victims.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," Vanessa continued. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."

Celebrities and fans alike are taking to Vanessa's comments to continue to send her, her daughters and the families of those affected by the fatal copter crash their condolences.

Mario Lopez commented on Vanessa's touching post writing, "God bless you & God Bless your girls & two angels that will be watching over you until you reunite in Heaven. Familia Lopez is praying for you guys..."

Ellen Degeneres, who also paid a tribute to the late basketball player during an episode of The Ellen Show, commented, "There is so much love in the world for you right now. I hope you can feel it."