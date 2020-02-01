Kobe BryantPaareKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Vanessa Bryant to Receive Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial Items Left Near Staples Center

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant and their three surviving children will receive some of the memorial items that fans have left at Staples Center in honor of the late NBA legend and daughter Gianna.

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant and their three surviving children will receive some of the items that fans have used to create a makeshift memorial for the late NBA legend and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant outside Staples Center.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers star, 41, and the teen were killed in a helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas, California last Sunday, along with seven other people. Since then, thousands of fans have flocked to the area near the accident site as well as outside the stadium, home of his team, to leave flowers and other memorial items.

"The Lakers asked L.A. Live and Staples Center to collect, catalog and store all of the donated items until further directions are provided by the Bryant family," Lee Zeidman, president of Staples Center, L.A. Live and Microsoft Theater told E! News in a statement.

Zeidman also told the Los Angeles Times that flowers and plants would be composted and spread around Staples Center, similar to a plan that was implemented after the 2017 terrorist attack on Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England.

Kobe is survived by Vanessa and their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

On Friday night, the Lakers paid tribute to Kobe at Staples Center during their first game since his death. Vanessa later posted on Instagram a photo of the courtside seats reserved for Kobe and Gianna, which were draped in their jerseys and adorned with red roses.

"There is no #24 without #2," she wrote, adding, "#GirlDaddy #DaddysGirl #MyBabies #OurAngels."

