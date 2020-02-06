Vanessa Bryant's Tribute to Daughter Gianna Showcases a Mother's Endless Love

There's nothing stronger than a mother's bond with her children.

As Vanessa Bryant continues to mourn the loss of her 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, the proud mom took to Instagram to share a special tribute to a basketball player gone too soon.

"My Gianna. God I miss you," Vanessa shared on Instagram. "I've been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would've been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant."

Vanessa included a picture from what appears to be a special tribute to Gianna at a school gymnasium.

The post comes just hours after Vanessa shared fond memories of her late husband Kobe Bryant who also passed away in a helicopter crash.

"#Mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much. #handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband," she shared with an image of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball player taken by USA Today's Harrison Hill. "Miss you saying, ‘Bonjourno principessa/reina.'"