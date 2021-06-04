Kobe BryantPaareKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Kylie Jenner Is Having a Sexy Summer in Eye-Popping New Beach Pics

von Samantha Bergeson Jun 04, 2021 17:19Tags
Kardashian-NewsKardashiansKylie JennerShowsPromisInstagramNBCU
Weitere: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Water Balloon Fight With Stormi

TGIF! 

Kylie Jenner is ready to be back on vacay with a series of sexy beach pics. The steamy Instagram snapshots, shared on June 4, show the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posing in a barely-there halter top and matching skirt at the beach. 

"wishin i was still here rn," Kylie captioned this morning with a wave and white heart emojis. 

The post comes just a few days after Memorial Day weekend, where Kylie and daughter Stormi Webster spent the holiday with Travis Scott in his Houston, Texas hometown. From Target trips to playground adventures, their wholesome family vacation was on the heels of the trio's Disneyland outing. "Kylie and Travis have a good thing going right now," a source previously told E! News. "Kylie wants Stormi to have both parents around and values the family time they have." 

Now, it seems Kylie is ready to return to her relaxing luxe oceanfront getaways for both work and play. The jet-setting skincare tycoon is rumored to be building a swimwear empire under her eponymous brand!

foto
Kylie Jenner's Wildest Looks

Seems like Kylie can't stay away from the beach! Keep scrolling to see her hottest bikini pics below. 

Instagram
FOMO Factor

Kylie shared a series of vacay throwback pics with a bikini-style crop top in June 2021. "wishin i was still here rn," Kylie captioned. 

Instagram
Beauty & The Beach

The cosmetics mogul serves lewks on the sand in a halter mini top and matching slinky skirt. "So beautiful," sister Kim commented with a heart emoji in June 2021. 

Instagram
Those Cheekbones

Kylie stuns in June 2021 with as she laces her fingers through her hair, showing off her fierce makeup and stunning cheekbones. 

Instagram
Goddess Vibes

Kylie plays it up for the camera in a steamy June 2021 Instagram pic. 

Instagram
Picture Perfect

Kylie is the picture of summer perfection in a metallic bikini while lounging on a boat in May 2021. Vacay goals!

Instagram
Boat Blush

Kylie posed in a barely-there top while on a yacht, simply captioning the pic with a boat emoji in May 2021. 

Instagram
Dramatic Exit

Kylie shared an up-close look at her exiting the ocean in a black-and-white Instagram pic in May 2021. 

Instagram
Ready to Hose Off

A deck assistant on Kylie's yacht offers her a hose after an ocean dip in May 2021.

Instagram
Bummed Out

Kylie flaunted her derrière in a bum-forward pic that even had sister Khloe comment, "Kylie Kristen Jenner!!!!!!!!!!" in May 2021. 

Instagram
Tanned Twins

Kim and Kylie are twinning in matching two-pieces as they sunbathe in April 2021.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
It's the Weekend

On Friday, April 2, Kylie wrote, "it's the weekend."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Bright Yellow

Kylie stunned in a bright yellow two-piece in April 2021.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
A Closer Look

Kylie gave fans a close up look at her swimwear moment.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Soaking Up the Sun

Kylie caught some rays of sunshine in this Instagram pic from April.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Hit It, Kylie

"My body stay vicious," Kylie Jenner captioned this bikini pic from March 2021. "I be up in the gym just working on my fitness. He's my witness (oh, wee)."

Instagram
Feelin' Blue

The Kylie Skin mogul turns up the heat with this selfie. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Caliente

Kylie enjoys a "dreamy" sunset while lounging by the pool in Mexico in January 2021.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Peachy Keen

Kylie rocks a barely there peach bikini during her tropical getaway south of the border.

Instagram
Dos Amigas

"That's my best friend," Kylie wrote alongside BFF Stassi during their Mexican vacation.

Instagram
Ready for Her Closeup

Even in late November, Kylie makes temperatures rise. 

Instagram
Hips Don't Lie

The 23-year-old flaunts her curves in a velvet bathing suit and delicate gold body chain. 

Instagram
Sexy Self-Promotion

Kylie shared this racy image on Nov. 18, 2020 to promote her new makeup line. "my grinch collection launches tomorrow," she wrote.

Instagram
Bootylicious

Kylie gives her fans a perfect view to her enviable backside.

Instagram
Red Hot

Kylie's thong bikini is hugging her body in all the right places.

Instagram
A Call to Action

Kylie uploaded a series of swimsuit selfies on Sept. 28, but the second one had an important caption urging her followers to make a plan to vote in the upcoming presidential election!

Instagram
A Poolside Plea

"but are you registered to vote?" the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote.

Instagram
Fall in L.A.

Kylie takes advantage of the Cali weather to celebrate "the 7th day of fall."

Instagram
Keeping It Clean

Kylie's 23rd birthday called for a trip to Turks and Caicos, where she posed in an outdoor shower for this sexy snapshot!

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

The birthday girl was joined by Kendall Jenner, daughter Stormi Webster, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Rob Kardashian and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou on the tropical trip.

Instagram
Another Week, Another Trip

When in Utah!

foto
Weitere Fotos anzeigen von Kylie Jenner's Bikini Pics

Top Stories

1

Troian Bellisario Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Patrick J. Adams

2

See the Photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s PDA-Packed Date

3

Andy Cohen Pleads for Missing Friend Andy Neiman's "Safe Return"

4

Jersey Shore's Angelina Details "Nonexistent" Sex Life With Husband

5

Vanessa Bryant Surprises Kobe's Sister With a Luxury Car