Proof Drake and Son Adonis' Lakers Game Outing Was a Total Slam Dunk

Okay, we're really in our feelings seeing this one.

Omnipresent sports fan Drake and his 3-year-old son Adonis attended the NBA playoff game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on June 3. Showing his support for the L.A. team, the rapper's little one wore a LeBron James jersey. And while the Suns beat the Lakers by 13, we kinda feel like we won something with Drake documenting the father-son outing by posting a photo of Adonis with his toy truck in tow.

And we're down with Drake's plan to offer us glimpses into their family life. Over the years, Drake has shared pictures of major milestones, including birthdays, holidays and Adonis' first day of school. And last week, Adonis joined his dad on stage while the "Hotline Bling" star accepted the Artist of the Decade honor at the Billboard Music Awards.

"I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son," Drake shared on Young Money Radio With Lil Wayne last year of his strategy for balancing fame and parenting. "I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be, you know, a 'celebrity' that I gotta like, you know, make everybody live under this blanket."