Khloe Kardashian Responds After KUWTK Fan Says She Got Rid of Her “Baby Voice”

Khloe Kardashian is puzzled by her voice from the early days of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Scroll on to see what the star had to say in response to a fan’s observation.

Khloe Kardashian is not only saying goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but she also seemingly closed the chapter on another show detail: her "baby voice."
 
Any KUWTK fan who has watched the show since it's 2007 debut will undoubtedly remember major on-camera moments and changes, but what about Khloe, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's voices? Well, during the latest KUTWK episode, one fan on Twitter took note of the gradual yet subtle change—to which Khloe replied with seemingly utter confusion about it herself.
 
"I feel like Kim's changed 100%," the social media user wrote on June 3 in reference to their voices. "Kourt and Khlo lowkey the same, except Khlo got rid of that baby voice she used to talk in from time to time."
 
The Good American founder seemed to agree with the fan's observation and took the comment in good stride.

"I don't understand how my voice was different back then?" Khloe tweeted. "It makes no sense that your voice can change. Clearly, I was past puberty at this point, LOL."

Whether it's attributed to just time passing or everyone becoming more comfortable on-camera, it's hard to pinpoint one reason for the change. The 36-year-old mom to 3-year-old True Thompson also echoes the same sentiment of older sister Kim when it comes to the slight difference in their speech. Back in 2018, Kim tweeted in response to a 2010 interview with Ellen DeGeneres and the first thing she noticed was—yup, you guessed it—the way she spoke.

Kim wrote, "I'm really baffled by how my voice has changed so much!"

And although over the course of 14 years on television, there could arguably be a slew of questions that the famous family still has when it comes to their evolution, Kim recently revealed that it's their own voices that have stumped them the most.
 
"That's the biggest mystery to me and my sisters," Kim told Vogue in March. "It's the thing that has us absolutely blown away."

