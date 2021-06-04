See Vanessa Bryant Celebrate Daughter Natalia Finishing High School With a Magic Disneyland Moment

Weitere : Natalia Bryant's Prom Happened On Same Day As Kobe's Induction

Vanessa Bryant and her family are enjoying the happiest preview event on Earth.

The 39-year-old star shared a number of photos to Instagram on Thursday, June 3 of herself and daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri enjoying an advance showing of the new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park. The close-knit kin, who also explored Disneyland, were joined by Sharia Washington, the eldest sister of Vanessa's late husband, Kobe Bryant.

One particularly sweet post showed 18-year-old Natalia posing in front of the Dumbo ride at Disneyland while wearing a white Avengers T-shirt. "My Senior. [heart emoji] @nataliabryant," the proud mom captioned it.

Another pic featured Vanessa, Natalia and 23-month-old Capri on Disneyland's Casey Jr. Circus Train, as Vanessa wore an Iron Man shirt, while Natalia rocked her Avengers apparel. "Iron Man, Avengers and Casey Jr.," Vanessa wrote.

The trip is the latest way that Natalia is celebrating the end of her high school tenure. Last month, she shared images of the two gowns she wore to the pair of senior proms she attended before heading off to USC in the fall.