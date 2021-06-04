FreundschaftPaareKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Details "Nonexistent" Sex Life Amid Chris Larangeira Split Rumor

Angelina Pivarnick gave a harsh appraisal of her sex life with husband Chris Larangeira on the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

von Ryan Gajewski Jun 04, 2021 04:45Tags
TVPaarePromis
Weitere: "Jersey Shore" Stars Trade In Their Wife Beaters for Winter Coats

Angelina Pivarnick and husband Chris Larangeira have some work to do to reignite the heat in their romance. 

The fourth season of MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned on Thursday, June 3, and the lack of chemistry between the pair, who tied the knot in November 2019, was a key topic of conversation. 

At one point during the episode, Angelina referred to the couple's sex life as "dog s--t," per People, and went on to explain to co-stars Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese that tension in the marriage has taken away some of their amorous feelings. 

"It's like, we'll fight, and then whoever starts the fight won't want to bang," Angelina shared. "So he don't want to bang, I don't want to bang—no one wants to bang."

She continued, "I'm not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I'll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we're both wrong. But see how I'm admitting it to you? He won't ever admit that he's wrong."

foto
Jersey Shore Romance Report

The 34-year-old reality TV star went on to tell the camera that she doesn't know what the couple can do to revive the excitement. 

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Top Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant Surprises Kobe's Sister With a Luxury Car

2

See the Photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s PDA-Packed Date

3

See Kim Kardashian Break Down in Tears Over Her Marriage to Kanye West

"Our sex life is nonexistent at this point, and honestly, I don't know if we can get the spark back in our relationship," she noted. "And that's not a good thing."

Rumors of a possible split have surrounded the couple for quite some time. In August 2020, after a fan tweeted about "recent 'break up' stories," Angelina responded by writing, "Fake news."

She's not the only Jersey Shore star who's at the center of split speculation. Franchise alum Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and fiancé Christian Biscardi led fans to question their status after they both recently unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Top Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant Surprises Kobe's Sister With a Luxury Car

2

See the Photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s PDA-Packed Date

3

See Kim Kardashian Break Down in Tears Over Her Marriage to Kanye West

4
EXKLUSIV

Lisa Kudrow Details Friends Reunion Moment You Totally Missed

5

Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow’s Daughter Iris Is Prettiest In Pink at Prom