Tony Gonzalez's Father's Day Gift Guide Will Help You Score Major Points with Dad

Father's Day will be here before you know it, so now is the time to start thinking about the perfect gift for the father figure in your life. Luckily, Tony Gonzalez is here to help you get your gifting done today!
From stylish fits and wellness must-haves to headphones and skincare, the actor has some great ideas when it comes to giving dad a gift he will appreciate and actually use. But as Tony puts it, "You can never go wrong with a homemade gift. I absolutely love the homemade cards my kids give to me and I make sure to keep them all."
In addition to working on various projects like the upcoming Spectrum original series Long Slow Exhale, Tony is also a doting dad to four children.
"The best part about celebrating Father's Day is breakfast in the morning," Tony revealed to E!. "My kids like to go all out and surprise me with a big breakfast they make themselves."
To get Father's Day gifting checked off your list, scroll below for Tony's picks!
The Good: Face Serum and Face Lotions
"I love a good skincare routine and this brand uses all natural ingredients and focuses on sustainable business practices."
Oura Ring
"As you might know, sleep is very important to me, so I use this to help ensure that I am doing all the things needed for a good night sleep!"
Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Roasted and Salted Nuts
"The best and healthy alternative on-the-go snack your dad has been searching for!"
Audible App for Books
"Even if your dad doesn't love reading books, have him try listening to them! It's also a great way to get the whole family involved."
Apple AirPods
"Every dad needs a pair of AirPods if he doesn't have them already."
Tonal
"This is a great splurge for any dad looking to customize his own at home workout that also works with his schedule."
Zero Fasting App- Plus Membership
"The easiest, yet thoughtful, gift to give this Father's Day is an app! And this one is great for your health. I love this app because it makes it easier to experience the unbelievable health benefits of fasting."
MSX by Michael Strahan Short Sleeve Polo
"The perfect combination of active/leisure wear your father never knew he needed." You can also shop your favorite team's MSX jerseys on Fanatics.com!
MSX by Michael Strahan Modern Fit Fleece Jogging Pants
Complete dad's new fit with these cozy fleece joggers.
