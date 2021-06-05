Why Stephen "tWitch" Boss Is Embracing His to Be That Embarrassing AF Dad

Weitere : Allison Holker & tWitch's Love Story

Some things are just genetic. Because when 5-year-old son Maddox joined Stephen "tWitch" Boss at the photo shoot for his newly launched limited-edition Psycho Bunny x tWitch collaboration, the preschooler took to the camera like, well, a Boss.

"Oh, he was ecstatic," tWitch recalled to E! News in an exclusive interview. "He was ecstatic. Like, he was beaming from ear to ear all day. He loved all the crew members. He loved being in front of the camera and also looking at the shots behind the camera. And that was awesome, too, to just watch him operate and kind of do his thing."

Certainly, Maddox wasn't the only one sporting a broad-faced grin as they posed in pieces as bright as tWitch's personality and demonstrated the steps for the accompanying #DADMOVES TikTok challenge. "When you see that your kids have a natural knack for something, I think that's really special," shared the proud dad of three. "And he just comes alive in front of the camera, he just really does."