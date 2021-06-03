Watch Khloe Kardashian Reveal Why She's Hesitant to Follow Tristan Thompson to Boston

Weitere : Khloe Kardashian Considers Moving to Boston With Tristan Thompson

Would Khloe Kardashian ever move again for Tristan Thompson?

In a sneak peek of tonight's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on June 3, Khloe confides in Kim Kardashian that she may consider relocating to be with Tristan.

The NBA player signed with the Boston Celtics in Nov. 2020; Khloe previously lived in Cleveland, Ohio when Tristan played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was there that she gave birth to their daughter True, now three years old.

Yet Khloe is more cautious of uprooting toddler True in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic. "Im not opposed to Boston or anything like that, but once you have kids it's different," Khloe explains to Kim. "True has her whole life in L.A.: Her cousins, I have preschool class at my house, it's COVID. I just can't take her to Boston and go and find classes there. Everything shut down. I think if it was a different year maybe I would be more open to uprooting her. But what am I going to do, take her there to be in a condo there?"