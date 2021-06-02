FreundschaftPaareKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Jessica Chastain Makes Shocking Transformation Into Televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker for New Role

Jessica Chastain truly embodied televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker on the set of her upcoming biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye. See the jaw-dropping photos here!

Jessica Chastain is showing people a different side of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

Tammy Faye became a popular figure in religious communities after she and husband Jim Bakker, who is portrayed by Andrew Garfield, started the television program The PTL Club in the '70s. But Tammy Faye didn't reach mainstream popularity until Jim was convicted on numerous counts of fraud and conspiracy in 1989. Additionally, he was accused of raping church secretary Jessica Hahn.

Following the fallout of Jim's actions, as well as their divorce, Tammy Faye was ostracized by critics near and far. As Jessica told People, "People were always making her into a clown and punishing her for the mistakes of her husband, which all throughout history women have been the victim of, atoning for the sins of men."

Now, Jessica wants to portray Tammy Faye as the human she is, flaws and all, in the upcoming movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye

foto
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Jessica pointed out that Tammy Faye did more than people give her credit for, explaining how the preacher embraced the LGBTQ community when it wasn't widely accepted by religious communities.

"That's really why I wanted to make the movie," Jessica confessed. "Because in a time when people were even afraid to say AIDS, we had this female televangelist. And she was a minister too in her own right. She wasn't just the preacher's wife, the singer."

For more on Jessica's transformation into the popular figure, scroll on!

20TH CENTURY STUDIOS
Lights, Camera, Action

According to Chastain, it took her four hours to transform into Tammy Faye. She said, "I have a dimple in my chin that she didn't have, so we would seal that up. Her face was more round than mine, so I would have things on my cheeks."

20TH CENTURY STUDIOS
Who Is Tammy Faye?

Jessica hopes people finish the movie with a better understanding of Tammy Faye. "I just want people to leave the theater feeling like she was there, and she did throw her arms around everyone," she shared.

20TH CENTURY STUDIOS
Motherly Love

Jessica was amazed by the televangelist, telling People, "The thing I loved the most about Tammy is her capacity to love. She knew what it felt like to not feel important, and she didn't want anyone to experience that."

20TH CENTURY STUDIOS
The Preacher's Wife

For 10 years, Jessica researched everything there was to know about Tammy Faye, who died in 2007 following a battle with cancer.

20TH CENTURY STUDIOS
Mr. and Mrs. Bakker

Jessica said that contrary to popular opinion, Tammy wasn't an overly emotional person. She remarked, "Here's a woman that I had an idea of because of what I was fed about her. Even the thing about the mascara running down her face. There is not one picture of her with mascara running down her face in reality."

