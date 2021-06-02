Morgan Stewart's First Day Back at Work Was Extra Special Thanks to Daughter Row

Weitere : Necessary Realness: Morgan Stewart's Coming Back!

Welcome back, Morgan Stewart!

On Wednesday, June 2, E! News' Daily Pop welcomed back the #RichKids of Beverly Hills alum following her maternity leave. While on the air, Morgan admitted to being "a little nervous" but was "excited" to be back.

Thankfully, heading into her first day back, Morgan received plenty of love and support from her family. We're, of course, talking about the beautiful flowers husband Jordan McGraw sent to Morgan on behalf of their daughter Row.

Earlier in the day, Morgan took stunning snaps of big bouquets and shared a close up pic of a card from little Row (courtesy of Jordan). "Have a fun day back at work," the note read. "I'll take care of the baby. Love, Row."

So, we're guessing that, at least, one of the bouquets came from the youngster. As E! News readers well know, the E! personality welcomed her first child with her husband Jordan on February 16.