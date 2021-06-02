Sophia Hutchins Slams Caitlyn Jenner Romance Rumors: "F--k Off"

Weitere : Caitlyn Jenner Officially Announces Run for California Governor

Sophia Hutchins is ready to put these rumors to rest.

After years of speculation, the 25-year-old entrepreneur once again made it clear that she and Caitlyn Jenner are not in a romantic relationship.

On June 1, Sophia took to Instagram Stories to shut down a tweet that claimed she and the 71-year-old TV star have been together for four years. "Fake news!" Sophia captioned the post. "Not a lesbian! F--k off."

The Lumasol founder then proceeded to set the record straight. "Love the whole LGBT community but so tired of rumors that I am romantically with Caitlyn," Sophia added. "I am only ever with men and only ever have been. Stop the rumors! It's been years."

According to a 2019 interview with The New York Times, Sophia and Caitlyn were introduced through a makeup artist while Sophia was in college and became friends. Sophia took on the role of Caitlyn's manager and moved into her house in 2017. And while their red carpet appearances, vacations and social media posts together sparked dating speculation, Sophia told the newspaper they "were never romantically involved."