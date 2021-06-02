How Amal and George Clooney Plan to Celebrate Their Twins' 4th Birthdays in Lake Como

Weitere : Happy Birthday George Clooney!: E! News Rewind

When it comes to birthday plans, we're taking a page from George Clooney and Amal Clooney's book.

The longtime couple, who continues to be the definition of relationship goals, is getting ready to celebrate their twins Ella and Alexander's birthday. Even though the kids won't turn 4 until Sunday, June 6, an eyewitness exclusively tells E! News George and Amal jetted off to Italy with their little ones.

According to the source, the pair arrived in Lake Como over the weekend. Making their trip all the more special? The source notes they "haven't been there in two years" and they'll be staying at their family home, Villa Oleandra.

"They brought along their giant St. Bernard puppy, Rosie," the eyewitness adds. "They will be spending as much of the summer as they can in Lake Como."

Although George and Amal tend to not put their personal lives in the spotlight, The Midnight Sky director previously opened up about his twins and how they were all getting through the coronavirus pandemic.