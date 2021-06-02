The Botched Docs Create a Belly Button After a Patient's Traumatic "Frankenstein" Tummy Tuck

Weitere : Guy Has Way Too Much Silicone in Both Arms

One failed marriage and multiple failed tummy tucks is a lot to have under your belt.

In tonight's June 1 episode of Botched, Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif treated 49 year-old divorcée Maritza after a series of traumatic tummy tucks. "My plastic surgery in Mexico didn't just destroy my stomach, it destroyed my marriage," Maritza explained.

Her marriage ended after 17 years following her first procedure in April 2019. "I never really followed through with the exercise or the dieting so I just decided I would get a tummy tuck," she confessed. After many surgeries and complications, Maritza was left with a "Frankenstein" stomach that she believed was "deformed" without a belly button.

The father of her children filed for divorce in January 2020. "My husband felt like it was my own fault for wanting this surgery," Maritza admitted. "I was in a really dark place right after he left. I begged him to come back."