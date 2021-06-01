Devon Windsor's Latest Swimwear Collection Is Not Your Average Resort Line

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Swim season is here, and Devon Windsor's swimwear line is calling your name!

The Victoria's Secret model recently launched her latest swimwear collection, and let's just say our jaws were on the floor when we saw the dreamy swim and apparel styles Devon created. Luckily, we caught up with Devon to talk about all things swim, pregnancy and plans for the future.

E!: Congrats on the collection, the pieces are incredible! Tell me about the inspiration behind it?

DW: Thank you so much! This is definitely one of my favorite collections thus far! I find inspiration everywhere. Whether it's in my day to day life, inspired by my friends and family, but also through travel, architecture, interior design etc.