The Circle’s Deleesa Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Trevor

The circle of life!
Deleesa St. Agathe, season two winner of the hit Netflix show, The Circle, gave birth to her second child with husband Trevor St. Agathe—a baby girl named Tori Sky. The star shared a precious photo of the newborn wrapped in a floral-patterned blanket, complete with a matching headband, on May 31.
"Welcome to the world Tori Sky," she captioned the Instagram post. "We needed you more than you'd ever know."
This will be the second daughter for the now family of four—the couple already share 21-month-old daughter, Toni Abella.
The reality TV star first found out she was expecting another bundle of joy while filming season two of the competitive show.
"I found out while I was in the apartment," DeLeesa revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "I was getting all the symptoms I was getting when I was pregnant with my daughter and I mentioned it to the producer, 'You know, I think I might be pregnant.'"
Although she had reason to believe she was absolutely correct about her suspicions, that did not stop the 33-year-old from continuing the competition while—as fans may recall—using her husband's identity to win the game. The Netflix star also revealed to People that as a bit of a strategic move, her second pregnancy was a happy secret she kept from Trevor during the duration of the season.
"When I say I'm the most competitive person in the world, I'm like, 'Okay that's gonna go to the back end because I can't do anything about it now,'" she recalled. "'I'm not gonna tell Trevor. My mind has to stay in the game.' I didn't want to take a pregnancy test because I just knew. I know my body."
After revealing the news to her husband at the finale, to which Trevor recalled being a "major bombshell"—the couple are now settling into life winning once again.