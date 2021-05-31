How Robin Williams Helped Mrs. Doubtfire Star Lisa Jakub With Her Mental Health Struggles

Lisa Jakub is opening up about Robin Williams' lasting impact.
The Mrs. Doubtfire actress, who played the actor's teenage daughter in the beloved 1993 movie, recently discussed how the legendary star helped her, as she struggled with mental health issues when they were filming.
The Oscar winner, who was open about his own mental health issues, died by suicide in 2014 at the age of 63.
"Robin was everything that you would hope we would be," Lisa told Yahoo Entertainment in a video interview on Friday, May 28, "And he was very open and honest with me about his issues with anxiety and depression. I was able to share with him that anxiety was something that I struggled with."
She continued, "And he would talk to me about mental health issues in a way that 14-year-olds aren't usually used to adults being really open about those sorts of personal experiences with them."
Lisa explained that Robin discussed the harm of turning to substances, something the late actor struggled with.
"He was very insistent in making sure that I knew that substances were not going to help," the former child star shared. "That that was a route that he had gone down with addiction, and that it just made everything worse."
The former child star said she appreciated his advice, explaining it was a "really good message to hear because that does tend to be a well-worn path for a lot of kid actors."
Additionally, Lisa recalled a moment when the Good Will Hunting actor stood up for her. At the time, she said she received a letter from her high school informing her to not come back because it was "too difficult" for them to work remotely with her while she was on set.
According to the 42-year-old writer, Robin wrote a letter to the school "asking them to please reconsider."
Ultimately, Lisa revealed the high school declined to invite her back. But despite their decision, the Canadian native said the screen legend's gesture really moved her.
"What I love about that story, and what I love about Robin, it's just the fact that he would do that for someone," she expressed. "That he would go out of his way. That he would take the time to realize that this would be important."
She added, "And even if it didn't work, somebody needed to stand up. And he did that for me."
Click here to see what the Mrs. Doubtfire cast is up to now.