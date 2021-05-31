Here's How Your Favorite Celebrities Are Spending Memorial Day 2021

Weitere : Alex Rodriguez's Family Dinner Features Empty Seats After J.Lo Split

Happy Memorial Day!

On Monday, May 31, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars celebrated the annual holiday, which honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

"Today we honor the brave men and women of our military who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we enjoy as Americans," Alex Rodriguez shared on Instagram. "We are forever indebted and grateful."

The retired MLB player also snapped a photo with his two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. "Wishing you all a happy and healthy #MemorialDayWeekend," the proud dad wrote, alongside images that showed the family enjoying a day at the beach.

Alex wasn't the only celeb to soak up the sun.

Rebel Wilson showed off her fabulous swimsuit, as she spent time seaside. "Florida bound! Memorial Day Long Weekend," she captioned her post, adding, "Palm Beach-ing. I think I wanna move to Florida now."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young also had fun in the sun. The HGTV star wrote, "Feels like summer. Happy to say we'll be spending this weekend relaxing and boating. What's everyone up to for MDW!?"