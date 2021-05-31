Here's Why Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Divorce Hasn't Been Finalized Yet

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler still have a few legal things to work out.
The duo, who announced they were parting ways in April 2020 after 10 years together, are still in the process of finalizing their divorce. A source tells E! News that they have yet to reach a resolution due to financial issues.
Another insider echoes similar sentiments, explaining that it's a little more complicated in the state of Tennessee, especially since this is where The Hills alum currently runs her lifestyle business, Uncommon James.
"Everybody is cooperating to get everything finalized and valued," the source shares. "Everything has been agreed on except the division of assets. Generally, in divorce cases, assets, including businesses are valued and then determined on how they are split."
The insider continues, "Uncommon James is her company, so it's natural for it to be valued, and as soon as it's done, they will look at it and decide how to divide it."
Per the source, in the state of Tennessee, Uncommon James is "considered a marital asset" since "it was created during their marriage."
As the insider further explained, "If a business is created or acquired during a marriage, it is a marital asset because both parties have an interest. Once the value is determined, the parties will agree to how it is divided [and] the percentage."
"If they are unable to agree, then the court will determine it," adds the source, noting things are going smoothly between the exes. "Jay and Kristin are getting along fine as far as moving along to get this over with."
At this time, both Kristin and Jay have yet to publicly share an update on their divorce.
However, Kristin's attorney, Rose Palermo, issued a statement to E! News about their situation, explaining, "There is no delay on the divorce. It's proceeding according to the schedule the court set out."
The Very Cavallari stars have mostly remained tight-lipped about their separation. But five months after announcing they were breaking up, Kristin shared rare insight into their romance.
"I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as 'couple goals,'" she told People in September 2020. "I was like, 'If you guys only knew.' We tried really, really hard for years and years."
Of their divorce, she admitted, "It was the hardest decision I've ever made."
Additionally, the Uncommon James founder hinted that she and Jay grew apart as they got older.
"Every relationship has their stuff," Kristin detailed. "I met Jay when I was 23. I was a baby. Jay and I had so much love for each other, but we grew up. When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision. We all want to be happy."
Recently, the reality TV personality opened up about what it's been like to co-parent with the retired NFL player. They share three kids together, Camden Jack, 8, Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and Saylor James, 5.
"It has its challenges for sure, especially in the beginning when everything is so fresh still," Kristin told Mr. Warburton magazine. "But we're just navigating it the best way we know how."
She added, "I always want my kids to see Jay and me as a united front. He's their father. That's important and they need to see that from me."