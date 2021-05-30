Sharna Burgess Is All Smiles as She Enjoys Pool Day With Brian Austin Green and His Kids

Fun in the sun!
Ahead of the Memorial Day long weekend, Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess enjoyed a pool day with boyfriend Brian Austin Green and his three sons—Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4—who he shares with ex Megan Fox.
On Saturday, May 29, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the professional dancer hanging out with his children in Malibu, Calif.
"Pool days :) [red heart emoji]," Brian simply captioned his post, alongside a candid snapshot of Sharna and his little ones flashing huge smiles while in the water.
The Australian native commented, "The best days [red heart emoji.]"
Just three months ago, Sharna gushed over the 47-year-old star's kids during an interview with The Morning Show, an Australian daytime chat program.
"He's a wonderful dad, and he and his wife—uh, ex-wife—have raised three beautiful children," the 35-year-old star raved this past February. "And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they've done such an amazing job."
Additionally, Sharna briefly touched on Brian and Megan's divorce, sharing, "I think they're doing a great job with managing their situation, so I'm grateful that I've been able to fit into it, into their world."
The Dancing With the Stars pro first sparked romance rumors with the actor during the Christmas holiday. At the time, the duo was spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in Hawaii.
"They spent a lot of time by the pool and beach, where they kissed, hugged and walked around holding hands," a source previously told E! News of their trip. "They watched the sunset several times and also the sunrise."
In January 2021, the couple made their relationship Instagram official. That same month, Brian opened up about his romance with Sharna during an interview with Access Hollywood, revealing, "It's all going really well right now."
"It's early on, so we don't have any labels or anything, obviously, but we're really enjoying each other's company," he continued, adding, "She's super responsible and she's super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around, so I feel blessed right now."
Then in March, Sharna shared more details about their relationship, telling Entertainment Tonight, "We took our time and we really got to know each other for who we are on the inside. And we really built something beautiful."
She further explained why they tried to keep their romance under wraps. As she described, "It was a different way of dating. We really took our time. We took four or five dates before we even kissed. It was truly about getting to know the human being because that's where we are both at in our lives."
"I'm not really dating for fun," she added. "I'm dating for serious. I want to get to know you on the inside."