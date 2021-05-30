Inside Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Weekend Getaway With Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell just took another major step in their relationship: a weekend getaway with Matt's best friend Tyler Cameron and his girlfriend, Camila Kendra.
After departing New York City, the foursome hit the opening of Bounce Beach Montauk on Friday, May 28 where they first dined and then danced the night away. "Rachael and Camila were getting along great," a fellow partygoer tells E! News. "All four of them mingled with the crowd and were happy to take pictures with everyone who approached them."
The couples' weekend didn't end there. The next day, all four were back at Bounce Beach Montauk for the Dos Hombres Mezcal brunch hosted by the tequila brand's creators, Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Despite the weather being on the chilly side, everyone was all smiles again.
"We're back together now," Matt recently confirmed on The Pomp Podcast after divulging that Bachelor winner Rachael recently told him to either make a commitment to "work on the relationship" or else she'd walk away.
"I wasn't really honoring that commitment that I made to working on the relationship," Matt continued. "It was just a come to Jesus talk with Rachael where she was like, 'If you're going to make this work, let's do it. But, if you're not going to make it work, then I'm going to let you do your own thing.'"
Since their serious talk, Matt noted, "It was what I needed and it's been great."
So great, in fact, that an insider recently told E! News the couple has discussed Georgia-based Rachael moving to New York City to be closer to Matt.
"They have talked about moving in together," the insider explained. "It's an option that they are considering but waiting to see how the next couple of months progress."
According to the former Bachelor star, he's lucky to have Rachael by his side.
As he recently described the 24-year-old reality TV personality, "The best thing about Rachael is her heart. She's the most kind, caring person, understanding, I've ever met. Everything we've been through, everything she's been through, she's stuck right by my side. She's continued to have a positive attitude towards everything. It's one of the many things I love about her."
Things also seem to be going strong between Tyler and Camila. It's "very serious," a source previously told E! News in March. "They're basically inseparable."