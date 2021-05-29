FreundschaftDestiny's ChildKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

The Sweet Way Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Honored Daughter Zaya on Her 14th Birthday

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya celebrated her 14th birthday on May 29, 2021. See the heartwarming tributes her family posted for her.

Happy birthday, Zaya Wade!

Dwyane Wade's daughter turned 14 on Saturday, May 29, and received heartwarming birthday tributes from her family, including her little sister, Kaavia James Union Wade, 2. Doting stepmom Gabrielle Union shared on Instagram a photo of the teen posing in a chic, colorful, striped cut-out sweater, writing, "Happy Birthday @zayawade...14!!!! We [heart emoji] you so much and we are so proud of you! Keep shining my [heart emoji]."

Adorable photos of Zaya with Kaavia were also posted on the toddler's Instagram page. In one pic, little Kaavia kisses her big sister on her forehead. In another photo, the child plays with the teen's hair, which is styled two different ways in the post.

"Whatchu got juices & berries in there?" the caption read. "[Heart emoji] you @zayawade & your hair...Happy Birthday!!!!"

Dwyane shared on his Instagram Story Gabrielle's post as well as another birthday tribute from his nephew Dahveon Morris, which read, "Happy birthday @zayawade I love you Soo much I will always have your back thru it all live it up."

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Best Family Moments

Zaya's big brother and Dwyane's eldest child Zaire Blessing Dwyane Wade wrote on his Instagram page, "I'll always be here to love & protect you, through thick n thin. You got a brother in me 5L no matter what and Ima make sure as you get older you understand that...I love you kid, happy g day @zayawade. Continue to inspire & persevere thru all! We got your back on this side Zaya."

This marks the transgender teen's second birthday using her first name of Zaya publicly since her stepmom and dad, who also has a 7-year-old son, Xavier Zechariah Wade, 19, introduced her in February 2020.

"Meet Zaya," Gabrielle wrote on social media at the time. "She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It's Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people."

Also around the same time, Dwyane spoke about his and Gabrielle's support of Zaya on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying "We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we're proud allies as well."

In March 2020, Zaya made her first red carpet appearance at the sixth annual Truth Awards in Los Angeles. She was joined by Gabrielle and Dwyane, who wrote on Instagram at the time, "Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself, her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya's first red carpet and we couldn't have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community."

See Zaya's cutest family photos over the years:

Instagram / Kaavia James Union Wade
Happy 14th Birthday

Kaavia James Union Wade, 2, kisses her sister in this photo posted on Instagram on the teen's 14th birthday.

Instagram / Kaavia James Union Wade
Sister Love

Kaavia James Union Wade, 2, plays with her sister's hair in this photo posted on Instagram on the teen's 14th birthday.

Instagram
Zaya Is 13

On Zaya Wade's 13th birthday, her father Dwyane Wade wrote the sweetest Instagram tribute to his little girl that made us totally tear up.

"Waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth and live your life your way is one of the greatest gifts I've been able to experience in my life,
he wrote. "In a world where the color of your skin is deemed a threat you continue to be the bravest person I know and I'm gonna stand by your side until there isn't anymore standing left to do."

" I love you more than words can articulate. I hope you feel all of my love today and everyday of your life. You're Bold, You're courageous, You are Zaya. Happy Birthday we LOVE you‼️"

Instagram
Pure Joy

Step-mom Gabrielle Union celebrated Zaya when she became a teenager, writing a birthday Instagram post for the teen that read, "You are such an inspiration and motivation to get my butt up everyday and fight."

"When I'm weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us," she continued. "I love you sooooo much kid!! Enjoy this day and everyday knowing you are loved, protected, respected, admired and celebrated."

Instagram
Hair Love

Zaya and her dad were two peas in a pod this past weekend when they debuted their freshly dyed hair.

Instagram
Just Smile

Gabrielle Union and her step-daughter jump for joy in this cute, sunny pic that was uploaded to the actress' Instagram in April.

Instagram
Twinning

Like father, like daughter! Zaya shared this sweet picture of herself with her dad in April in their comfortable-looking sweatsuit combinations.

nstagram.com/jsnrod
Flower Power

"Enough Said," wrote Zaya's father when he shared this photo to his Instagram, alongside heart-eye emojis that showcased how much love the family has for one another.

nstagram.com/jsnrod
Fashion Icon

Zaya was feeling herself in March 2020 when she rocked a custom Richfresh outfit ahead of the Truth Awards. Dwayne took to Instagram to write, "Last night was Zaya's first red carpet and we couldn't have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her."

"She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community," the proud papa added.

nstagram.com/jsnrod
Glam Girls

Zaya wasn't the only one who got in on her fashion show! Gabrielle joined in on the fun (as well as color-matching Zaya's amazing suit) to strike a pose, adding on Instagram, "Always Us. Always."

Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Living Her Truth

Zaya was beaming on the step-and-repeat of the Truth Awards, marking her first red carpet as a woman living her truth.

Instagram
Teammates

Zaya was game for a little fun in mid-March when she held up a mini-basketball hoop for her dad to sink shots into as her younger step-sister, Kaavia, played nearby.

Instagram
One Happy Family

While the coronavirus pandemic had just started to pick up, we were happy to see this family safe and sound when Gabrielle uploaded the sweet pic of the foursome to her Instagram in late March.

Instagram
The Ultimate Unit

The supportive family, including Zaya's brother Zaire Wade, snapped a photo of themselves wearing T-shirts that fans could buy.

Dwayne shared on his Instagram that the sales from the shirts would benefit GLSEN, an education organization working to end discrimination, harassment, and bullying based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

