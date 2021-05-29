Gavin MacLeod, Known for The Love Boat and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Dead at 90

Hollywood has lost a legend.

Gavin MacLeod, who was best known for his roles on The Love Boat and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has died at the age of 90. According to multiple outlets, including Variety and Deadline, the actor's nephew, Mark See, confirmed his passing on Saturday, May 29.

E! News has reached out to Mark for our own confirmation but we have yet to receive a response.

According to Mark, Gavin passed away at his home in Palm Desert, Calif. in the early morning of Saturday. At this time, it's unknown what the star's cause of death was. However, many outlets have noted the 90-year-old actor has been in and out of the hospital in recent months.

Gavin captured people's hearts on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, in which he portrayed head writer Murray Slaughter. He appeared in all 168 episodes of the hit series until its end in 1977.