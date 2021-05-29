Vanessa Hudgens Meets Ashley Tisdale's Daughter Jupiter: See the Heartwarming Photos

There are few things more pure than the sheer existence of Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale's close friendship.
And one of them is the moment the latter introduced her former High School Musical co-star to her and husband Christopher French's 2-month-old daughter, Jupiter Iris French. On Friday, May 28, the proud first-time mom posted two photos of the heartwarming moment showing Vanessa sitting on a couch and holding the baby girl on her Instagram Story.
"Juju & Aunt Nessa," wrote Ashley, 35. "Literally Jupiter opened her arms like hold me the minute she met Ness. It warmed my heart."
Vanessa, 32, posted one of the pics on her own Instagram Story, writing, "I melt over this angel."
Ashley, the first major High School Musical alum to become a parent, and Vanessa are longtime besties and among the only former co-stars from the hit franchise to regularly keep in touch. In March, three weeks before giving birth to Jupiter, Ashley shared on social media a photo of her BFF hugging her baby bump.
The actress' friendship began even before they co-starred in the first High School Musical film, which debuted on the Disney Channel in 2006. "We actually worked together a year before in a Sears commercial," Ashley told Us Weekly in 2019, "and from that day on we were super close."
In addition to appearing with Ashley in all three High School Musical movies, Vanessa also guest starred on the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, of which her bestie was a cast member.
"We just have a connection and she's so awesome and one of my best friends," Ashley told Us Weekly. "What I love about her is that she's so talented, and I think what we share is that we're really grounded people and I think that that's important, especially with what we do, is to stay grounded."
Check out photos of the actress' cutest BFF moments: