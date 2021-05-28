Rob Delaney Reflects on Late Son Henry's Cancer Battle: "I Miss Caring for Him"

Rob Delaney is remembering his late son Henry.
On May 28, the actor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of his little boy, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 2 following a cancer battle.
"Look at my beautiful little chunker asleep," the Catastrophe star wrote in his moving tribute. "He's 15 mos old here and has just started chemo. You can clearly see his tracheotomy tube here too."
Rob explained a surgery to remove Henry's brain tumor had damaged the little one's cranial nerves, which took away his ability to swallow and resulted in him needing a tracheotomy.
"The things my wife and I had to learn to care for a one year old with a complex tracheotomy…," Rob recalled. "But I wish to hell I was still doing it every day. I miss caring for him. Our son Henry."
Doctors discovered Henry's tumor in 2016, shortly after the child's first birthday. He had surgery to remove the tumor and underwent treatment in early 2017. However, the cancer returned that fall and Henry died in January 2018, on the morning of Rob's 41st birthday.
"Henry was a joy," Rob wrote on Facebook, announcing the news. "He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he'd moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals. His tumor and surgery left him with significant physical disabilities, but he quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum. His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound."
Rob and his wife Leah are also parents to three other sons, welcoming their youngest months after Henry's passing.
"We likely would've had a fourth anyway. But I mean, there's mixed feelings," the Deadpool alum told The Sunday Times that year. "It's sort of like they touch each other a little bit, but they almost exist in separate lanes. Having another child in no way, shape or form eases the grief of Henry dying. But also having Henry dying doesn't make our new son any less magical. I want to gobble him up and he deserves our full attention and love, and he grew in the same womb as Henry."
Over the years, Rob has continued to pay tribute to Henry, including around what would have been the child's sixth birthday.
"This little boy would've turned 6 the other day," he wrote in April. "He died of cancer a little bit before his third birthday. If you asked me how I carry on without him I would tell you I don't know."