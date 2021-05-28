Ariana GrandeFreundschaftKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Miles Teller Trolls Aaron Rodgers Fans With Packers "Signing" Tweet

As rumors about Aaron Rodgers' NFL future continue to spread, his friend Miles Teller took to Twitter to have a little fun. See the actor's post here.

von Elyse Dupre Mai 28, 2021 12:44Tags
SportPromisAaron Rodgers
Weitere: Why Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Are "Soul Mates"

Miles Teller is trolling Green Bay Packers fans.

As rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers' potential departure from the team continue to spread, the 34-year-old actor took to Twitter to have a little fun. Posting a picture of himself holding up a drink with his wife Keleigh Teller, the Whiplash star tweeted, "Cheers to signing with the Packers." 

Needless to say, a few followers had some thoughts about the post. As one social media user tweeted, "Thanks for putting Packers twitter in shambles even more." Added another, "I have mixed feelings about this. Like I'm mad but also laughing because it's kinda funny."

Even Aaron's teammate David Bakhtiari got a chuckle out of the post, replying with laughing emojis.

Miles and Keleigh have been vacationing with Aaron and his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, in Hawaii over the past few days. The couples have been seen hiking, swimming, dining out and enjoying a few sing-alongs over the course of their trip. In fact, the pairs have been spending a lot of time together. They all attended the Kentucky Derby earlier this month.

foto
Celebs on Vacation

The trip comes amid the Packers voluntary organized team practice activities.

Top Stories

1

How Casey Anthony Reacted to the News Her Daughter's Body Was Found

2

Kanye West Returns to KUWTK to Give Kris Jenner an Epic Gift

3

Why Paul Rudd & Cole Sprouse Were Missing From Friends Reunion

While Aaron hasn't directly commented on his NFL future, the quarterback was asked about recent trade rumors during a SportsCenter interview with Kenny Mayne.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

"With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan," the MVP replied, referencing the drafting of quarterback Jordan Love. "I love Jordan; he's a great kid. A lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy, you know, and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way. And a lot of this was put in motion last year and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. So, this is just kind of I think the spill-out of all that. But look man, it is about the people, and that's the most important thing."

Top Stories

1

How Casey Anthony Reacted to the News Her Daughter's Body Was Found

2

Kanye West Returns to KUWTK to Give Kris Jenner an Epic Gift

3

Why Paul Rudd & Cole Sprouse Were Missing From Friends Reunion

4

Why Glee Stars Were "Scared" to Speak Up About Lea Michele

5

You Need to See Natalia Bryant's Dolce & Gabbana Prom Dress