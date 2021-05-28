Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photos of Son James Wilkie Broderick at Graduation

Weitere : Sarah Jessica Parker on Secrets to a Successful Marriage

This type of finale could be the most emotional for Sarah Jessica Parker yet.



The Sex and the City star shared rare photos of 18-year-old son James Wilkie Broderick in honor of the teen's high school graduation on May 27. As fans may already know, Parker shares James—and 11-year-old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha—with husband of 24 years, Matthew Broderick.



"High school graduation," Parker wrote on Instagram. "And all that it means. ‘Try to be one on whom nothing is lost.'"



The mom of three shared a series of black and white pics of her son, with two capturing the back of her high school graduate in his cap and gown and with the last photo revealing some of his face as he is in a sweet embrace.



"Yes, that is our fervent hope," she continued in the post. "With all our love to you and the class of 2021. At home and across the land. X, Mama."